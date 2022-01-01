Fish and chips in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about 28 North Gastropub
28 North Gastropub
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|FISH NO CHIPS
|$16.00
battered haddock, pickled apple tartar sauce, malt vinegar powder
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Small Fish n Chips
|$10.79
Hand dipped and fried crisp in our famous corn meal breading. Served with tarter sauce.
|Large Fish n Chips
|$15.49
Hand dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with tartar sauce.
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Meg O’Malley’s
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
Hand dipped Cod in a homemade Harp Lager batter. Served on a bed of O’Malley’s Chips with Meg’s slaw and creamy remoulade or chili horseradish sauce.