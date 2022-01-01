Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

28 North Gastropub

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH NO CHIPS$16.00
battered haddock, pickled apple tartar sauce, malt vinegar powder
More about 28 North Gastropub
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Fish n Chips$10.79
Hand dipped and fried crisp in our famous corn meal breading. Served with tarter sauce.
Large Fish n Chips$15.49
Hand dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with tartar sauce.
More about Long Doggers
Fish & Chips image

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.99
Hand dipped Cod in a homemade Harp Lager batter. Served on a bed of O’Malley’s Chips with Meg’s slaw and creamy remoulade or chili horseradish sauce.
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Fish n Chips$10.79
Hand dipped and fried crisp in our famous corn meal breading. Served with tarter sauce.
Large Fish n Chips$15.49
Hand dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with tartar sauce.
More about Long Doggers

