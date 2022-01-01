Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Fin

7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Fish Sandwich$13.49
Mahi, Crispy Cod or Cobia. Served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.
Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
Crispy Fish Sandwich$10.99
Hand-dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade.
Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Crispy Fish Sandwich$10.99
Hand-dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade.
