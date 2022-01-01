Fish sandwiches in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.49
Mahi, Crispy Cod or Cobia. Served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Crispy Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Hand-dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade.