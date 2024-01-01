Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh fruit cup in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers - Palm Bay

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Fruit Cup$3.79
Fresh blueberries, orange and pineapple
More about Long Doggers - Palm Bay
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Fruit Cup$3.79
Fresh blueberries, orange and pineapple
More about Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd

