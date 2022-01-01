Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

FRENCH FRIES

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Caribbean Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about Hemingway's Tavern
Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$11.99
Hand breaded, with all the fixings on a toasted potato bun.
More about Meg O’Malley’s

