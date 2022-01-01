Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants that serve fried rice

Makotos Japenese Steakhouse

785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Supreme Vegetable Fried Rice$8.95
Grilled mix zucchini, onions, broccoli, snow peas and mushrooms.
Steak Fried Rice$11.25
Fried Rice$3.50
Made with chicken stock.
More about Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
Taste of India - Melbourne image

 

Taste of India - Melbourne

606 N Wickham Rd Ste C, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
INDO CHINESE VEG FRIED RICE$13.00
Rice cooked in a wok with fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.
INDO CHINEESE EGG FRIED RICE$14.00
Rice cooked in a wok with scrambled eggs, fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.
INDO CHINESE CHICKEN FRIED RICE$16.00
Rice cooked in a wok with curried chicken, fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.
More about Taste of India - Melbourne

