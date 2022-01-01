Fried rice in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne
|Supreme Vegetable Fried Rice
|$8.95
Grilled mix zucchini, onions, broccoli, snow peas and mushrooms.
|Steak Fried Rice
|$11.25
|Fried Rice
|$3.50
Made with chicken stock.
More about Taste of India - Melbourne
Taste of India - Melbourne
606 N Wickham Rd Ste C, Melbourne
|INDO CHINESE VEG FRIED RICE
|$13.00
Rice cooked in a wok with fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.
|INDO CHINEESE EGG FRIED RICE
|$14.00
Rice cooked in a wok with scrambled eggs, fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.
|INDO CHINESE CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$16.00
Rice cooked in a wok with curried chicken, fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.