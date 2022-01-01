Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Melbourne
/
Melbourne
/
Garlic Knots
Melbourne restaurants that serve garlic knots
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
No reviews yet
World Famous Garlic Knots
$8.00
includes any dipping sauce
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Michelli's Pizza
145 Palm Bay Rd NE, West Melbourne
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$0.00
More about Michelli's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Melbourne
Jambalaya
Carbonara
Mushroom Burgers
Lobsters
Green Beans
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken
Hummus
More near Melbourne to explore
Cocoa Beach
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Titusville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Vero Beach
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Cocoa
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Indialantic
No reviews yet
Rockledge
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Merritt Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston