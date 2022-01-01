Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Melbourne

Go
Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve garlic knots

World Famous Garlic Knots image

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
World Famous Garlic Knots$8.00
includes any dipping sauce
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Michelli's Pizza

145 Palm Bay Rd NE, West Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$0.00
More about Michelli's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Melbourne

Jambalaya

Carbonara

Mushroom Burgers

Lobsters

Green Beans

Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken

Hummus

Map

More near Melbourne to explore

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Indialantic

No reviews yet

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston