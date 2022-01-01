Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Salad image

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$13.00
A light Mediterranean salad with Kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, carrots, Bermuda onions, tomatoes, and sprouts topped with feta cheese and our house three cheese Italian dressing.
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Item pic

 

Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Greek Salad$9.95
A traditional Greek favorite. Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, onions, peperoncini, olives, and Feta cheese served with our original homemade creamy Greek dressing.
More about Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Restaurant banner

 

Lombardis new york pizza

6450 north wickham rd., Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad Lg.$10.99
Greek Salad Sm.$5.99
More about Lombardis new york pizza

