Greek salad in Melbourne
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
A light Mediterranean salad with Kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, carrots, Bermuda onions, tomatoes, and sprouts topped with feta cheese and our house three cheese Italian dressing.
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
A traditional Greek favorite. Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, onions, peperoncini, olives, and Feta cheese served with our original homemade creamy Greek dressing.