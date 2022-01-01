Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Fin

7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.
More about Twisted Fin
Pizza Gallery & Grill

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$7.00
with teriyaki or BBQ
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Long Doggers

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich- G.F.$11.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Madison’s Grilled Chicken$6.29
More about Long Doggers
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Long Doggers

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Madison’s Grilled Chicken$6.29
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
More about Long Doggers
Lombardis new york pizza

 

Lombardis new york pizza

6450 north wickham rd., Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken And Artichokes$16.95
More about Lombardis new york pizza

