Grilled chicken in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Twisted Fin
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$7.00
with teriyaki or BBQ
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich- G.F.
|$11.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
|Madison’s Grilled Chicken
|$6.29
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
|Madison’s Grilled Chicken
|$6.29
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!