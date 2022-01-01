Grilled chicken sandwiches in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich- G.F.
|$11.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!