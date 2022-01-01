Grilled chicken wraps in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)