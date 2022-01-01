Grilled chicken wraps in Melbourne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
More about Long Doggers
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
More about Long Doggers

