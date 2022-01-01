Mac and cheese in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Small Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$7.00
28 North Gastropub
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|BACON MAC N CHEESE
|$11.00
A blend of munster, gouda, and white chedder, with house cured bacon, and topped with our house gremolata (panko, parmesan, thyme, lemon zest).
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.59
|Jacob’s Mac & Cheese
|$6.29
FRENCH FRIES
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
|Mac n' Cheese
|$5.00
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Elbow macaroni with a savory blend of cheeses.
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$22.00
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.49
Long Doggers
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.59
|Jacob’s Mac & Cheese
|$6.29