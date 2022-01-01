Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Mahi Sandwich image

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Mango Salsa- G.F.$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
Mahi Sandwich$12.89
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.
Mahi Mango Salsa$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
More about Long Doggers
Main pic

 

Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Wrap w/ Mahi$11.95
More about Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Mahi Sandwich image

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Sandwich$12.89
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.
Mahi Mango Salsa$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
More about Long Doggers

