Mahi mahi in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Mahi Mango Salsa- G.F.
|$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
|Mahi Sandwich
|$12.89
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne
|Greek Wrap w/ Mahi
|$11.95
Long Doggers
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
