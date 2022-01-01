Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Hemingway's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss BISON Burger$17.00
With truffle herb mayo, a breaded and fried portabella mushroom cap and Swiss cheese.
CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of
foodborne illness.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
With truffle herb mayo, a breaded and fried portabella mushroom cap and Swiss cheese.
CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of
foodborne illness.
More about Hemingway's Tavern
Item pic

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Mushroom Burger$16.50
Blackened, topped with whiskey glazed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon and all the fixings on a toasted potato bun.
More about Meg O’Malley’s

