Nachos in Melbourne

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Tuna Nachos
|$10.99
Ahi tuna, twisted chili sauce, wonton chips, seaweed salad, mangos, red peppers and scallions.
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)