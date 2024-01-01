Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve pastries

Apocalypse Coffee Roasters image

 

Apocalypse Coffee Roasters

454 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne

Avg 4.9 (502 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & cheese pastry$4.00
More about Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
Hemingway's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guava & Cheese Pastry$3.00
More about Hemingway's Tavern

