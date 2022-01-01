Patty melts in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve patty melts
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Patterson Patty Melt
original crust, 1000 Island, ground beef,
caramelized onions, mozzarella, swiss
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Patty Melt Dog
|$6.29
American cheese, grilled onions, bacon and 1000 Island dressing.
Meg O’Malley’s
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Killer Patty Melt
|$17.99
Chargrilled, smothered with juicy corned beef, melted Swiss, buttered cabbage, & 1000 Island dressing on grilled
rye bread.