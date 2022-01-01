Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Melbourne

Go
Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve patty melts

Pizza Gallery & Grill image

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patterson Patty Melt
original crust, 1000 Island, ground beef,
caramelized onions, mozzarella, swiss
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt Dog$6.29
American cheese, grilled onions, bacon and 1000 Island dressing.
More about Long Doggers
Meg O’Malley’s image

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Killer Patty Melt$17.99
Chargrilled, smothered with juicy corned beef, melted Swiss, buttered cabbage, & 1000 Island dressing on grilled
rye bread.
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt Dog$6.29
American cheese, grilled onions, bacon and 1000 Island dressing.
More about Long Doggers

Browse other tasty dishes in Melbourne

Noodle Bowls

Mahi Mahi

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Waffles

Cheese Pizza

Meatloaf

Nachos

Map

More near Melbourne to explore

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Indialantic

No reviews yet

Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston