Pies in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve pies
More about Twisted Fin
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.49
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.49
More about Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
454 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne
|GF Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$5.50
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Michelangelo Italian Pie
original crust, tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, banana pepper, garlic
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.99
Long Doggers’ recipe
|Seasonal Pie
|$6.99
More about Hemingway's Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Homemade and topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut.
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Meg O’Malley’s
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Big Shepherds Pie
|$15.99
Choice ground beef simmered in a rich broth with root vegetables and sweet peas, baked with colcannon topping and served with buttered cabbage and brown bread.
|Kids Shepherds Pie
|$7.99
|Paddy's Pot Pie
|$13.99
Tender chicken, root vegetables, and sweet peas in a creamy sauce with a flaky crust. Served with buttered cabbage and brown bread.
More about Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne
|Spinach Pie
|$9.95
Flakey filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown perfection. Served with Greek yogurt tzatziki