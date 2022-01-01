Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Melbourne

Go
Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Fin

7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$5.49
Key Lime Pie$5.49
More about Twisted Fin
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters image

 

Apocalypse Coffee Roasters

454 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne

Avg 4.9 (502 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.50
More about Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
Pizza Gallery & Grill image

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Michelangelo Italian Pie
original crust, tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, banana pepper, garlic
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Item pic

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$4.99
Long Doggers’ recipe
Seasonal Pie$6.99
More about Long Doggers
Hemingway's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Homemade and topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut.
More about Hemingway's Tavern
Item pic

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Shepherds Pie$15.99
Choice ground beef simmered in a rich broth with root vegetables and sweet peas, baked with colcannon topping and served with buttered cabbage and brown bread.
Kids Shepherds Pie$7.99
Paddy's Pot Pie$13.99
Tender chicken, root vegetables, and sweet peas in a creamy sauce with a flaky crust. Served with buttered cabbage and brown bread.
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Item pic

 

Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Pie$9.95
Flakey filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown perfection. Served with Greek yogurt tzatziki
More about Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Item pic

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$4.99
Long Doggers’ recipe
Seasonal Pie$6.99
PP Key Lime Pie$17.99
Whole Pies Only. Served either unsliced or sliced in 8 pies.
More about Long Doggers

