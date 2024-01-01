Pork chops in Melbourne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Backwater - Downtown Melbourne

1904 MUNICIPAL LN, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$15.95
6 oz. Seasoned buttermilk battered pork chop fried and topped with our sausage gravy and finished with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with your choice of home fries or grits
More about Backwater - Downtown Melbourne
Consumer pic

 

Backwater - Wickham Road -

5555 N. Wickham Road #101, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$15.95
6 oz. Seasoned buttermilk battered pork chop fried and topped with our sausage gravy and finished with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with your choice of home fries or grits
More about Backwater - Wickham Road -
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Prime Viera -

2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Double Cut Pork Chop$36.00
Apple Brined Pork Chop, Tasso Ham, Brussel Sprout Hash, Spiced Whole Grain Mustard Sauce
More about Urban Prime Viera -

