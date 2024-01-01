Pork chops in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve pork chops
Backwater - Downtown Melbourne
1904 MUNICIPAL LN, Melbourne
|Pork Chop
|$15.95
6 oz. Seasoned buttermilk battered pork chop fried and topped with our sausage gravy and finished with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with your choice of home fries or grits
Backwater - Wickham Road -
5555 N. Wickham Road #101, Melbourne
