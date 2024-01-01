Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve prime ribs

Banner pic

 

Urban Prime Marketplace

2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$9.99
Boars Head Prime Rib, Imported Switzerland Swiss, Caramalized Onions, on a Baguette
More about Urban Prime Marketplace
Item pic

 

Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10oz Prime Rib$34.99
Garlic encrusted, slow
roasted and served
with au jus, and
creamy horseradish sauce.
Shaved Prime Rib Sliders$14.99
Our legendary prime rib on toasted buns with Irish mustard horseradish sauce and au jus.
Shaved Prime Rib$21.99
Meg's legendary prime rib topped with sauteed mushrooms, horseradish havarti cheese, and Irish mustard sauce. Served on a rustic roll with au jus.
More about Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave

Map

