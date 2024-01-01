Prime ribs in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve prime ribs
Urban Prime Marketplace
2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$9.99
Boars Head Prime Rib, Imported Switzerland Swiss, Caramalized Onions, on a Baguette
Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|10oz Prime Rib
|$34.99
Garlic encrusted, slow
roasted and served
with au jus, and
creamy horseradish sauce.
|Shaved Prime Rib Sliders
|$14.99
Our legendary prime rib on toasted buns with Irish mustard horseradish sauce and au jus.
|Shaved Prime Rib
|$21.99
Meg's legendary prime rib topped with sauteed mushrooms, horseradish havarti cheese, and Irish mustard sauce. Served on a rustic roll with au jus.