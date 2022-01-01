Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Incredible Reuben$14.00
Thinly sliced and grilled corned beef or turkey topped with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on thick slices of toasted rye with Thousand Island dressing.
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Item pic

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Florida Reuben$13.89
Fried grouper topped with LD's slaw, grilled pineapple, melted swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on a buttered toasted kaiser.
More about Long Doggers
Item pic

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Florida Reuben$13.89
Fried grouper topped with LD's slaw, grilled pineapple, melted swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on a buttered toasted kaiser.
More about Long Doggers

