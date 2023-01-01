Rice bowls in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve rice bowls
Fiesta Azul Tequila House- Melbourne
1700 Evans Road, Melbourne
|Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Lettuce, cilantro rice, pico de gallo, queso, black beans and cream with choice of chicken, grilled steak, Carnitas or grilled veggies for $13 shrimp $14
Elite Macros Nutrition - Crunch Fitness Wickham
4880 North Wickham Road, Melbourne
|Chicken, Rice & Veggie Bowl - CUT
|$5.99
Chicken rice and broccoli
|Steak, Rice and Veggie Bowl - MAINGAIN
|$11.99
steak rice and broccoli
|Steak, Rice and Veggie Bowl - CUT
|$7.99
steak rice and broccoli