Rice bowls in Melbourne

Fiesta Azul Tequila House- Melbourne

1700 Evans Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl$13.00
Lettuce, cilantro rice, pico de gallo, queso, black beans and cream with choice of chicken, grilled steak, Carnitas or grilled veggies for $13 shrimp $14
Elite Macros Nutrition - Crunch Fitness Wickham

4880 North Wickham Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken, Rice & Veggie Bowl - CUT$5.99
Chicken rice and broccoli
Steak, Rice and Veggie Bowl - MAINGAIN$11.99
steak rice and broccoli
Steak, Rice and Veggie Bowl - CUT$7.99
steak rice and broccoli
