Salmon in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve salmon
More about Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne
|Salmon Sashimi
|$5.75
More about Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave
Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Rosemary Salmon
|$19.99
Lightly seared with fresh rosemary and drizzled with garlic Parmesan butter.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$16.99
Chargrilled, blackened, or teriyaki with all the fixings and creamy remoulade on a toasted potato bun.
|Greek Smoked Salmon
|$14.99
Crisp greens and red potatoes tossed in vinaigrette with house smoked salmon, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and pepperoncini.