Salmon in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve salmon

Makotos Japenese Steakhouse

785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi$5.75
More about Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rosemary Salmon$19.99
Lightly seared with fresh rosemary and drizzled with garlic Parmesan butter.
Salmon Sandwich$16.99
Chargrilled, blackened, or teriyaki with all the fixings and creamy remoulade on a toasted potato bun.
Greek Smoked Salmon$14.99
Crisp greens and red potatoes tossed in vinaigrette with house smoked salmon, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and pepperoncini.
More about Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave

