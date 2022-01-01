Scallops in Melbourne

A tempting marriage of our juicy, sweet scallops and our flavorful white shrimp. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.

