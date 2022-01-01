Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Melbourne

Go
Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Makotos Japenese Steakhouse

785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakinuku and Ocean Scallops$16.95
Makoto's Large Ocean Scallops$12.25
Large ocean scallops prepared on the grill and seared with lemon, soy sauce and butter. All lunch entrées include: SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI: Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA
Shrimp and Scallops$24.50
A tempting marriage of our juicy, sweet scallops and our flavorful white shrimp. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
More about Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
Meg O’Malley’s image

 

Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$24.99
Pan seared jumbo shrimp,
sea scallops, fire roasted
tomatoes, and fresh spinach
tossed in a garlic, white
wine, butter sauce and
served over linguini with
garlic toast.
More about Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Melbourne

Garlic Knots

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Nuggets

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Crab Cakes

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Melbourne to explore

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Indialantic

No reviews yet

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (311 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston