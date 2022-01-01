Scallops in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve scallops
More about Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne
|Yakinuku and Ocean Scallops
|$16.95
|Makoto's Large Ocean Scallops
|$12.25
Large ocean scallops prepared on the grill and seared with lemon, soy sauce and butter. All lunch entrées include: SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI: Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA
|Shrimp and Scallops
|$24.50
A tempting marriage of our juicy, sweet scallops and our flavorful white shrimp. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
More about Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave
Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
|$24.99
Pan seared jumbo shrimp,
sea scallops, fire roasted
tomatoes, and fresh spinach
tossed in a garlic, white
wine, butter sauce and
served over linguini with
garlic toast.