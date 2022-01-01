Short ribs in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve short ribs
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Beef Short Rib & Goat Cheese
|$13.00
onion, mozzarella, brown gravy
|Short Rib & Goat Cheese Risotto
|$22.00
tender beef short rib, over creamy goat cheese risotto
28 North Gastropub
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|SHORT RIB POUTINE
|$15.00
Perfectly twice fried fries are served with white cheddar cheese curds, a rotating selection of shredded meat and a brown gravy.
|SHORT RIB
|$26.00
Cherry cola braised, pearl onion and celery seed focaccia, celery root and horseradish spread