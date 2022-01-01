Shrimp basket in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Twisted Fin
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Crispy Shrimp Basket
|$12.49
Crispy Shrimp, fries, and island slaw.
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Small Shrimp Basket
|$10.49
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
|Large Shrimp Basket
|$14.49
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.