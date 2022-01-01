Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve shrimp basket

6eb5447e-513f-4cad-b696-a679898f1251 image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Fin

7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Basket$12.49
Crispy Shrimp, fries, and island slaw.
More about Twisted Fin
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Shrimp Basket$10.49
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
Large Shrimp Basket$14.49
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Shrimp Basket$10.49
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
Large Shrimp Basket$14.49
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
More about Long Doggers

