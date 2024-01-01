Shrimp salad in Melbourne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Urban Prime Marketplace

2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Shrimp Caesar Salad$11.99
Seasoned Bay Shrimp, Chopped Romaine & Shredded Parmesan with a Caesar Dressing
More about Urban Prime Marketplace
Item pic

 

Long Doggers - Palm Bay

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Spinach Salad$15.99
Fresh baby spinach topped with blackened shrimp, glazed walnuts, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles and seasonal fruit with a side of balsamic dressing.
More about Long Doggers - Palm Bay
Item pic

 

Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Spinach Salad$15.99
Fresh baby spinach topped with blackened shrimp, glazed walnuts, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles and seasonal fruit with a side of balsamic dressing.
More about Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd

