Sliders in Melbourne

Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

Shaved Prime Rib Sliders$14.99
Our legendary prime rib on toasted buns with Irish mustard horseradish sauce and au jus.
Corned Beef Sliders$14.99
Juicy corned beef, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss on toasted buns.
Lamb Sliders$9.99
Ground lamb blended with rosemary, garlic, and whole grain mustard, griddled and served on toasted buns with caramelized onions and mint jelly.
Urban Prime Viera -

2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne

Brasstown Beef Sliders$18.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Jam, Caramelized Onions, Buttered Brioche Bun
Kids Mini Burger Sliders with Bacon Jam$12.00
Juicy Mini Sliders Topped with a Delectable Bacon Jam Served with Your Choice of Side
