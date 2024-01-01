Sliders in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve sliders
More about Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave
Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Shaved Prime Rib Sliders
|$14.99
Our legendary prime rib on toasted buns with Irish mustard horseradish sauce and au jus.
|Corned Beef Sliders
|$14.99
Juicy corned beef, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss on toasted buns.
|Lamb Sliders
|$9.99
Ground lamb blended with rosemary, garlic, and whole grain mustard, griddled and served on toasted buns with caramelized onions and mint jelly.
More about Urban Prime Viera -
Urban Prime Viera -
2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne
|Brasstown Beef Sliders
|$18.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Jam, Caramelized Onions, Buttered Brioche Bun
|Kids Mini Burger Sliders with Bacon Jam
|$12.00
Juicy Mini Sliders Topped with a Delectable Bacon Jam Served with Your Choice of Side