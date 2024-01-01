Spinach salad in Melbourne
Long Doggers - Palm Bay
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Shrimp Spinach Salad
|$15.99
Fresh baby spinach topped with blackened shrimp, glazed walnuts, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles and seasonal fruit with a side of balsamic dressing.
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
|Spring Spinach Salad
|$16.50
Spinach, kale, blueberries, strawberries, grilled pineapple, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and raspberry balsamic vinaigrette.