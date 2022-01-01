Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve tacos

Fish Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Fin

7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.49
Two flour tortillas with Mahi, Crispy Cod, or Cobia. Filled with pickled super slaw, tomatoes, queso fresca, cilantro, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two flour tortillas with Shrimp. Topped with pickled super slaw, tomatoes, queso fresca, cilantro, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
More about Twisted Fin
Item pic

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Totally Tacos- G.F.$11.49
Three soft corn tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
PP Taco$23.99
9 soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar lettuce, cabbage, spicy Ranch Pinero sauce, fresh pico and mango salsa. Your choice of pulled chicken or pork.
PP Veggie Taco$22.99
9 flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and black bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado and avocado key lime dressing
More about Long Doggers
Hemingway's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Kid’s Taco$6.00
Flour tortilla filled to the top with shredded lettuce, cheese and your choice of chicken or pork.
Tavern Tacos$10.50
Grilled flour tortillas, fresh jalapeños, sweet pickled onions, radish, shredded cabbage, queso fresco, and cilantro lime sauce. Choose
mojo pork or chicken. Substitute shrimp or snapper for four bucks, lobster for eight bucks.
More about Hemingway's Tavern
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PP Taco$23.99
9 soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar lettuce, cabbage, spicy Ranch Pinero sauce, fresh pico and mango salsa. Your choice of pulled chicken or pork.
Veggie Tacos$10.79
With shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado Key Lime dressing.
Totally Tacos$11.49
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.
More about Long Doggers

