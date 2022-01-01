Tacos in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve tacos
More about Twisted Fin
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Fish Tacos
|$12.49
Two flour tortillas with Mahi, Crispy Cod, or Cobia. Filled with pickled super slaw, tomatoes, queso fresca, cilantro, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two flour tortillas with Shrimp. Topped with pickled super slaw, tomatoes, queso fresca, cilantro, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Totally Tacos- G.F.
|$11.49
Three soft corn tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
|PP Taco
|$23.99
9 soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar lettuce, cabbage, spicy Ranch Pinero sauce, fresh pico and mango salsa. Your choice of pulled chicken or pork.
|PP Veggie Taco
|$22.99
9 flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and black bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado and avocado key lime dressing
More about Hemingway's Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
|Kid’s Taco
|$6.00
Flour tortilla filled to the top with shredded lettuce, cheese and your choice of chicken or pork.
|Tavern Tacos
|$10.50
Grilled flour tortillas, fresh jalapeños, sweet pickled onions, radish, shredded cabbage, queso fresco, and cilantro lime sauce. Choose
mojo pork or chicken. Substitute shrimp or snapper for four bucks, lobster for eight bucks.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
|PP Taco
|$23.99
9 soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar lettuce, cabbage, spicy Ranch Pinero sauce, fresh pico and mango salsa. Your choice of pulled chicken or pork.
|Veggie Tacos
|$10.79
With shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado Key Lime dressing.
|Totally Tacos
|$11.49
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.