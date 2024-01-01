Teriyaki chicken in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Urban Prime Marketplace
2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne
|Bold Ichiban Teriyaki Chicken
|$9.99
Bold Ichiban Teriyaki Style Chicken, Asian Power Green Blend, Cucumbers, Carrots, Edamame Beans, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions & Grilled Pineapple with a Ginger Soy Lime Dressing
Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne
|Teriyaki Chicken Liver
|$8.50
Chicken livers grilled and caramelized with teriyaki sauce. All lunch entrées include: SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI: Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA
|Teriyaki Chicken Wings
|$7.75
Crisp chicken wings in our mild teriyaki sauce.