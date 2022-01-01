Meld Kitchen

Go
***Due to increasing requests for large orders, any orders over 5 must be called in. We are a small restaurant and want to ensure we provide the best product and service to meet your needs.
Thank you for your understanding!
Call 479-845-4640 for large orders!*****.

1120 South Walton Blvd.

Popular Items

MEDITERRANEAN$11.50
Choc Chip$2.50
TURKEY BACON CHEDDAR$11.50
Mexican Caesar Salad$11.95
Steak Salad$12.85
GREEK$11.50
Spiced Chx Sweet Potato$10.45
Pesto Grilled Cheese$8.50
Salted Caramel White Choc. W Almond$2.85
Fish Tacos$9.95
1120 South Walton Blvd.

Bentonville AR

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
