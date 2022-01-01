Go
Mele Bistro

Mele Bistro needs 35 minutes for preparation of your food and please add the delivery time to that using a GPS.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1723 Wilson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)

Popular Items

SP. WILD YATOKA HALIBUT$21.00
Served with EVO Oil, Your Choice of Two Sides
FRESH NORTH AMERICA FRIED CALAMARI$10.95
Fresh Marinara Sauce
E. CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$24.00
TRADITIONAL CAESAR$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
E. Seafood Fettuccine$24.50
E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
Tiramisu$6.50
SP. ORGANIC SCOTTISH SALMON$16.75
Served with EVO Oil, Your Choice of Two Sides
E. SPICY PENNE-NEAPOLITAN$21.50
Penne Pasta, Spicy Italian Sausage, Tri-Colored Peppers, Red Onions, Marinara Sauce
E. ORGANIC SCOTTISH SALMON$23.50
Served with EVO Oil, Your Choice of Two Sides
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1723 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday12:01 pm - 10:36 pm
Monday12:01 pm - 10:36 pm
Tuesday12:01 pm - 10:36 pm
Wednesday12:01 pm - 10:36 pm
Thursday12:01 pm - 10:36 pm
Friday12:01 pm - 10:36 pm
Saturday12:01 pm - 10:36 pm
