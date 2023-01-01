Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Melissa restaurants you'll love

Go
Melissa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Melissa

Melissa's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Melissa restaurants

The DougOut Sports Grill image

 

The DougOut Sports Grill - 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454

3059 Champions Way, Melissa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Queso$6.99
Loaded Fries$10.99
WAFFLE FRIES$6.99
More about The DougOut Sports Grill - 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454
Consumer pic

 

Tia's Mexican Grill

1280 Sam Rayburn Highway, Melissa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$5.49
fresh corn tortilla chips 4oz made with fresh ingredients Guacamole
Kid's Flour Taco Plate$5.49
1 Soft Taco choice of meat served with one side
Burrito$5.99
choice of meat beans rice cilantro onions
More about Tia's Mexican Grill
Main pic

 

Connections Coffee -

3851 McKinney Street, Melissa

No reviews yet
More about Connections Coffee -
Map

More near Melissa to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (140 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (604 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (348 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (621 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston