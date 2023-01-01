Tacos in Melissa
Melissa restaurants that serve tacos
3059 Champions Way, Melissa
|Brisket Tacos
|$10.25
Served with snappy veggie slaw, roasted corn pico, topped with chipotle BBQ
1280 Sam Rayburn Highway, Melissa
|Breakfast Taco
|$2.25
Corn tortilla choice of meat cheese
|Kid's Flour Taco Plate
|$5.49
1 Soft Taco, Choice of Meat served with one Side and Juice Box.
|Quesabirria Tacos
|$9.99
3 Quesabirria Tacos, melted Cheese with Beef Barbacoa. Side of barbacoa broth, habanero red onions, cilantro, onions and Limes.