Tacos in Melissa

Melissa restaurants
Melissa restaurants that serve tacos

The DougOut Sports Grill image

 

The DougOut Sports Grill - 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454

3059 Champions Way, Melissa

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Tacos$10.25
Served with snappy veggie slaw, roasted corn pico, topped with chipotle BBQ
More about The DougOut Sports Grill - 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454
Item pic

 

Tia's Mexican Grill

1280 Sam Rayburn Highway, Melissa

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Taco$2.25
Corn tortilla choice of meat cheese
Kid's Flour Taco Plate$5.49
1 Soft Taco, Choice of Meat served with one Side and Juice Box.
Quesabirria Tacos$9.99
3 Quesabirria Tacos, melted Cheese with Beef Barbacoa. Side of barbacoa broth, habanero red onions, cilantro, onions and Limes.
More about Tia's Mexican Grill
