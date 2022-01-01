Go
Citrin

by Josiah Citrin

1104 Wilshire Blvd. • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Bolognese$38.00
Maine Lobster, Fresh Capellini Pasta, Brown Butter Truffle Froth
Dirty Chicken for Two$78.00
Dirty Chicken for Two, Zuckerman Farms Green Asparagus, Potato Mousseline, Albufera Sauce
Arugula and Strawberry Salad$26.00
Peppercress, Sunchoke, Albion Strawberry, Burrata, Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette
Snake River Farms Beef$54.00
Snake River Farms Sirloin, Nantes Carrot, Bloomsdale Spinach, Mustard & Borage
Steamed Black Bass$78.00
Sprouting Cabbage, Snap Peas, Lemongrass and Ginger
Sweet Pea Soup$26.00
Snap Peas, Fat Uncle Almonds, Whipped Mint Yogurt
Prime Ribeye$65.00
Aged Gouda and Potato Torte, Grilled Gem Heart, Charred Negi*
Strawberries$18.00
Bergamot Citrus, Rose Geranium Frozen Yogurt
Salade Melisse$24.00
Salade Melisse, Shaved Vegetables, Parmesan, Truffle Vinaigrette
White Asparagus$38.00
"Sweet Heart" White Asparagus and Morel Mushrooms, Sauce Vin Jaune
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1104 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

