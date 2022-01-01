Go
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

The Best of New York Deli's in Florida!
The Real Thing Is Finally Here!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4650 FL-64US • $$

Avg 4.2 (451 reviews)

Bagels$1.75
Fresh Out of The Oven, The Real New York Water Bagels To Go
#14 Kick Ass Reuben Combo$10.99
Piled high with choice of meat (corned beef, pastrami or turkey) topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian on beautiful grilled marble rye served with side and fountain drink
Hot Italian$9.99
Sizzling Capicola, Hot Sopressata, Grilled Salami, Hot Pepperoni & Melted Provolone Topped with Fresh Crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers & Italian Peppers
Kick Ass Reuben$8.99
Hot Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey with Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Melted Swiss on Grilled Marble Rye
The New Yorker$5.99
Brooklyn Belly Buster$7.25
Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Egg Over Easy on a Kaiser Roll or Bagel Served with Hash Browns.
Liberty Hero$7.99
NY Strip Steak, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms with Melted Provolone and Mozzarella
Ultimate Club$8.75
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on triple stacked toast! True Love
#7 Italian Combo$9.99
Sopressata, Pepperoni, Salami and Capicola with provolone cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, onion, tomato, oil and vinegar on 8" hero served with side and fountain drink
The Italian Stallion$5.75
Hot Pastrami, Easy Egg, and Provolone on Kaiser Roll or NY Bagel. Served with Hash Browns
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Location

4650 FL-64US

Bradenton FL

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
