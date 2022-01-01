Melody's Vietnam
Melody's is a small Vietnamese joint that brings traditional Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to Ambler. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
47 East Butler • $$
Location
47 East Butler
Ambler PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
