Melody's Vietnam

Melody's is a small Vietnamese joint that brings traditional Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to Ambler. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.

Popular Items

Mango Crepe Cake$6.00
layers of thin crepes with mango creme
Roast Pork Banh Mi$12.00
topped with pickled carrot & daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, home-whipped egg butter
Chicken Wings$14.00
crispy fried and glazed.
Choose any of our signature sauces:
Bok Choy$12.00
soy sauce & garlic stir-fried
Brisket Pho (GF)$15.00
slow simmered brisket, thin sliced
Tofu Avocado BM (V)$12.00
soy garlic glazed, avocado, pickled carrot & daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro
Double Stack Chicken Sandwich$12.00
double stacked, grilled lemongrass chicken, buttered bun, pickled veggies and sweet chili mayo
Brussels Sprouts (GF)$12.00
sweet citrus chili, cashews
Pork Dumplings$12.00
cabbage, carrots, ginger, scallion
Plain Pho (GF)$12.00
just noodles, broth, sprouts, and herbs
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

47 East Butler

Ambler PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
