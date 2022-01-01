Go
Toast

Melody's Vietnamese

Melody's Casual Vietnamese is a joint that brings soulful Vietnamese street eats — lemongrass dumplings, wok charred beef, fried rice, and banh mi sandwiches, and stir-fried noodles to name a few—to Ambler.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

47 East Butler • $$

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

House Garlic Noodles (V)$12.00
fresh egg noodles, garlic, scallion, shiitake
Egg Fried Rice (GF)$10.00
eggs, onion, carrots, scallion
Brussels Sprouts (GF)$12.00
sweet citrus chili, cashews
Salt & Pepper Fries$4.00
plain fries tossed in salt & pepper
Chicken Wings$14.00
crispy fried and glazed.
Choose any of our signature sauces:
Double Stack Chicken Sandwich$12.00
double stacked, grilled lemongrass chicken, buttered bun, pickled veggies and sweet chili mayo
Pork Dumplings$12.00
cabbage, carrots, ginger, scallion
Brisket Pho (GF)$15.00
slow simmered brisket, thin sliced
Chicken Pho (GF)$15.00
tender chicken breast, thin sliced
Vegan Pho (GF, V)$15.00
100% vegan broth, tofu, bok choy, broccoli, shiitake mushrooms
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

47 East Butler

Ambler PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KC's Alley

No reviews yet

Family Friendly Pub located in Downtown Ambler

Sushi Hatsu

No reviews yet

Serving Honest, Good Food!

Juice Pod Ambler

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Lucky Well

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston