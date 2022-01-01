Go
Melody Wine Bar

Neighborhood Wine Bar in a Bungalow

751 N Virgil Ave

Popular Items

Sumenjak, Pinot Grigio 2019$28.00
Slovenia. Fruity olive juice. This one reminded us of our love for orange wine.
La Cattiva, Orange 2020$29.00
Puglia. Trebbiano, Malvasia. Juicy and fun
Gotsa, Chkhaveri 2020$33.00
Kartli.
Partida Creus 'Muz'$31.00
Catalunya.
Celler Escoda-Sanahuja 'Nas Del Gegant' Rosado 2020$25.00
Catalunya. Garnacha. Ripe strawberry and jasmine.
Partida Creus 'VN' Vinel-lo Blanco 2020$28.00
Catalunya. Xarel-lo, Vinyater, Moscatel, Garnacha Blanca, Parellada, Macabeu.
La Poiesa 'Filom' 2019$26.00
Emilia-Romagna. Malvasia di Candia Aromatica. Heady with some VA.
Cota Vina 'Pero J'Dero' 2020$28.00
Dalmatia, Croatia. Merlot, Plavina, Lasin.
Tanca Nica 'Soki Soki' 2020$55.00
Sicily. Zibibbo.
Sete Lazio 'Freaky' Rosé 2020$29.00
Lazio. Sangiovese, Bombino Bianco, Ciliegiolo, Moscato Bianco, Bonamico, Malvasia del Lazio.
Location

751 N Virgil Ave

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

