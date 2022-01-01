Go
Melograno

Melograno Rittenhouse contemporary Italian

2012 Sansom St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1215 reviews)

Popular Items

PASTA SPECIAL$23.00
SPAGHETTI, MUSSELS, FENNEL, SAFFRON CREAM SAUCE, BREAD CRUMBS
POLPETTE$13.00
PORK MEATBALLS OVER POLENTINA, TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO CHEESE
FAZZOLETTI AL RAGÚ D’ANATRA$21.00
HANDKERCHIEF PASTA, BRAISED GREEN MEADOW MUSCOVY DUCK RAGU
INSALATA W/Prosciutto$14.00
ARUGULA LETTUCE, PROSCIUTTO, PARMIGIANO CHEESE, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
MELANZANA$18.00
TOMATO PASSATA, FRIED EGGPLANT, MOZZARELLA, BASIL & PARMIGIANO
BROWNIE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$9.00
LAYERS OF HOMEMADE BROWNIES & CHOCOLATE MOUSSE, WHIPPED CREAM, CARAMEL SAUCE
LOMBATA DI MAIALE$29.00
GRILLED PRIME PORK CHOP, GREEN PEPPERCORN & BRANDY SAUCE, CRISPY FRIES
TARTUFATE$21.00
PAPPARDELLE PASTA, FOREST MUSHROOMS, BLACK TRUFFLES, WALNUTS, PECORINO CHEESE
ARTICHOKE ALLA ROMANA$9.00
ROASTED ARTICHOKE HEARTS
PESCATO DEL GIORNO$34.00
PAN SEARED RED COD FILET, POTATO PUREE, WHITE WINE, CHERRY TOMATO, ARTICHOKE BROTH
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2012 Sansom St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
