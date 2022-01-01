Go
One of the most creative & award winning meaderies in the world, hidden away in the back of strip mall in New Jersey.

491 Broadway 14% (oak aged acacia blossom mead)$7.00
A full flavored honey solo of acacia blossom honey from Brazil whose sweetness being masterfully balanced with smooth undertones of oak after two years of oak aging on a select blend of oak staves. Complex and not overly sweet.
Beautiful Disaster 14% (rye whiskey barrel aged apple mead)$7.00
Freshly pressed local apple cider fermented with honey, aged in rye whiskey barrels from Hillrock Estate Distillery in upstate New York for 24 months.
The two barrels this mead aged in were the only two barrels that survived the great flood of Hurricane Ida.
Witch Doktor 14% (raspberry, cherry & boysenberry dessert mead)$9.00
EXTREMELY LIMITED SUPPLY
A big sweet dessert-style sipping mead made with a blend of two cherries, raspberry & a touch of boysenberry.
Packaged in 375ml dessert wine bottles
Part of our IN THE CLUB COLLECTION : A series of dessert-style sipping meads inspired by old school club hits.
Variety 6pk$36.00
A variety 6pk built just for you. Choose any combination of items from our draft selection.
Everybody Dance Now 14% (gum drop grape dessert mead)$9.00
EXTREMELY LIMITED SUPPLY
Everybody Dance Now (EBDN) is a sweet dessert-style sipping mead, made using a blend of berry blossom honey varietals and gum drop grapes.
Packaged in 375ml dessert wine bottles
Part of our IN THE CLUB COLLECTION : A series of dessert-style sipping meads inspired by old school club hits.
Variety 4pk$24.00
A variety 4pk built just for you. Choose any combination of items from our draft selection.
Chai Chai Slide 6% (chai tea)$7.00
Chai draft mead made with an expert blend of assam tea, cardamom, clove, cinnamon, ginger & vanilla
The Perculator 14% (coffee blossom honey & hazelnut dessert mead)$9.00
Coffee blossom honey & roasted hazelnuts
A big sweet dessert-style sipping mead made with amazingly complex coffee blossom honey which contributes notes of dark chocolate, toffee and fig. The mead was then aged on a hefty amount of roasted hazelnuts.
(there is no coffee used in this recipe)
Packaged in 375ml dessert wine bottles
Part of our IN THE CLUB COLLECTION : A series of dessert-style sipping meads inspired by old school club hits.
Boom Boom Boom 14% (triple cherry dessert mead)$9.00
Triple cherry bomb mead
A big sweet dessert-style sipping mead made with fireweed blossom honey and a blend of Montmorency, Balaton and black cherries.
Packaged in 375ml dessert wine bottles
Part of our IN THE CLUB COLLECTION : A series of dessert-style sipping meads inspired by old school club hits.
Nice As Pie 14% (apple, cinnamon & vanilla)$7.00
Apple pie mead
We source our apple cider locally from Melick's apple orchards which freshly presses our cider right into totes loaded in the back of the owner's truck as it is coming out of the press. As soon as those totes are topped off, the cider is delivered straight to us as fresh as realistically possible. The moment it arrives the meadery, we dilute a special blend of honey into it and have it fermenting within the same hour of being pressed.
The whole thing is then aged on fresh Madagascar Bourbon vanilla beans and a special blend of cinnamon that transforms it into something that can best be described as apple pie in a glass.
Pour yourself a slice!
500ml @ 14% abv
Enjoy well chilled
Location

2933 Vauxhall Road

Vauxhall NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
