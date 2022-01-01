Go
Melrose Bite

Home of the cheese dip slider. Specializing in Mac n cheese, wings, nachos and fries

7801 Melrose Ave

Popular Items

OG Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Crispy fried chicken thigh topped with spicy mayo, dill pickles and creamy slaw on a fresh baguette
Diet Coke (12oz)$2.00
All Beef Hot dog$9.00
served with a side of ketchup and mustard
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh topped with house ranch and dill pickles on a fresh baguette
White Meat and Waffles$15.00
3 pieces of crispy chicken and a home-made waffle dusted with powdered sugar, served with a side of maple syrup and honey butter
12 piece Wing Combo$21.00
Ragin Cajun Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Cajun seasoned fried chicken thigh topped with honey butter and dill pickles on a fresh baguette
Bucket of Chicken$22.00
64oz bucket filled with 2 dark meat chicken strips, 2 white meat chicken strips, 4 chicken wings and 3 dipping sauces
House Seasoned$5.00
Ketchup
7801 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
