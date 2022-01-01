Go
Toast

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

Come in and enjoy!

7751-12 Melrose Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken tenders$11.95
5 chicken tenders and specialty fries
Backyard Boogie Combo$16.95
Backyard boogie burger, crinkled fries and a can soda
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Spicy grilled chicken breast, pickle, honey mustard, on a toasted bun
Single Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger$11.95
Single smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
Specialty Fries$3.95
Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger$12.95
double smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
Backyard Boogie Jr$10.95
Single smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
OG dog$6.95
Chabad Kosher 100% BEEF hot dog topped with ketchup, mustard and relish
Back Yard Boogie$11.95
double smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Spicy fried chicken breast, pickle, chipotle sauce, on a toasted bun
See full menu

Location

7751-12 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Genghis Cohen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slammer's Cafe

No reviews yet

Wood Grilled Vegetables & Meats, Rice Bowls, Bahn Mi Sandwiches, & Salads powered by high quality local ingredients & recipes of South East Asia

Extra Market, Inc.

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Market offering a selection of Plant-Based Burgers, Sides and Salads. Made with Love, Peace & Happiness.™

Cofax Coffee

No reviews yet

Breakfast burritos, coffee and donuts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston