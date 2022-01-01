Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado toast in
Melrose
/
Melrose
/
Avocado Toast
Melrose restaurants that serve avocado toast
Tahpas 529
529 Franklin Street, Melrose
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$14.00
topped with chorizo, shrimp & tomato-saffron alioli
More about Tahpas 529
SANDWICHES
Jitters Cafe - 12 Main St - Melrose
12 Main St, Melrose
Avg 4.3
(518 reviews)
Avocado Toast
$7.95
More about Jitters Cafe - 12 Main St - Melrose
