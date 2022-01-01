Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Melrose

Go
Melrose restaurants
Toast

Melrose restaurants that serve avocado toast

Tahpas 529 image

 

Tahpas 529

529 Franklin Street, Melrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
topped with chorizo, shrimp & tomato-saffron alioli
More about Tahpas 529
Jitters Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Jitters Cafe - 12 Main St - Melrose

12 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.3 (518 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.95
More about Jitters Cafe - 12 Main St - Melrose

