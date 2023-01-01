Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Melrose

Melrose restaurants
Melrose restaurants that serve bread pudding

Tahpas 529 image

 

Tahpas 529

529 Franklin Street, Melrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Tahpas 529
Turner's Seafood Grill & Market image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

506 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.5 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seasonal Bread Pudding$10.00
Warm bread pudding with white chocolate, toasted pecans and bourbon served with creme anglaise and whipped cream.
More about Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

