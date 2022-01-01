Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Melrose

Melrose restaurants
Toast

Melrose restaurants that serve carrot cake

Jitters Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Jitters Cafe

12 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.3 (518 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.00
More about Jitters Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

La Qchara

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$3.95
Samantha's carrot cake, soft and sweet, finished with icing
More about La Qchara

