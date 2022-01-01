Key lime pies in Melrose

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rising Eagle Publick House

505 Main Street, Melrose

Avg 3.9 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.00
House made Key Lime Pie, graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream and lime curd
More about Rising Eagle Publick House
7c4429e5-b46c-4839-bee1-56e2e5585d2b image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

La Qchara

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie*$22.00
Our most popular pie! Nubias ( Lorenzos Mom) recipe passed down and perfected, tart lime custard pie in a flaky crust is just an absolute must have for any gathering! You will be the talk of the party!
More about La Qchara
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

506 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.5 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Key Lime Pie, Graham cracker crust, key lime sauce , and whipped cream
More about Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

