Muffins in Melrose

Jitters Cafe

12 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.3 (518 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin$1.40
Muffin$2.10
More about Jitters Cafe
La Qchara

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins (6)$22.50
Our delicious muffins, 6 of your favorite options are chocolate chip, blueberry, peach coconut, and cranberry orange.
Double Chocolate Muffin$3.85
Vegan Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.50
Samantha's delicious Vegan Gluten Free muffin. almond flour, blended with egg substitute, coconut oil, coconut and chocolate chips & coconut , mouthwatering goodness!
More about La Qchara

