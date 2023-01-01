Quiche in Melrose

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jitters Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Jitters Cafe - 12 Main St - Melrose

12 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.3 (518 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche - Spinach Feta$5.00
More about Jitters Cafe - 12 Main St - Melrose
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche (Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar)$24.00
Bacon, tomato and shredded cheddar fill this hearty quiche, the flaky crust is the perfect crisp for the last bite.
Quiche Lorraine (Ham, Cheddar, Onion)$24.00
A crisp flaky crust filled with eggs, ham cheese and sautéed onions, even the kids love this one!!
Gluten Free mini quiche$3.95
Our gluten free quiche is perfect for Breakfast, flavors change daily.
More about LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING

