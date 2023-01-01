Quiche in Melrose
Melrose restaurants that serve quiche
Jitters Cafe - 12 Main St - Melrose
12 Main St, Melrose
|Quiche - Spinach Feta
|$5.00
LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING
506 franklin st, Melrose
|Quiche (Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar)
|$24.00
Bacon, tomato and shredded cheddar fill this hearty quiche, the flaky crust is the perfect crisp for the last bite.
|Quiche Lorraine (Ham, Cheddar, Onion)
|$24.00
A crisp flaky crust filled with eggs, ham cheese and sautéed onions, even the kids love this one!!
|Gluten Free mini quiche
|$3.95
Our gluten free quiche is perfect for Breakfast, flavors change daily.