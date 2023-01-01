Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Melrose

Melrose restaurants
Melrose restaurants that serve tacos

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Tacos$16.95
Three red sauce dipped corn tacos, braised beef, chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro served with consommé, rice and beans
Fish Tacos$16.95
Three grilled tilapia tacos with Salvadorian slaw & chipotle aioli, served with rice and black beans
Gluten free
Taco Asado$20.95
Three grilled skirt steak tacos with cilantro & white onions, served with rice and black beans
gluten free
More about LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING
La Qchara Express

506 Franklin Street, Melrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Taco$3.75
Our spicy chorizo taco in a corn tortilla. Served street style with diced onion, cilantro, and a lime wedge. Additional toppings of your choice
More about La Qchara Express

