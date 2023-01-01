Tacos in Melrose
LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING
506 franklin st, Melrose
|Birria Tacos
|$16.95
Three red sauce dipped corn tacos, braised beef, chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro served with consommé, rice and beans
|Fish Tacos
|$16.95
Three grilled tilapia tacos with Salvadorian slaw & chipotle aioli, served with rice and black beans
Gluten free
|Taco Asado
|$20.95
Three grilled skirt steak tacos with cilantro & white onions, served with rice and black beans
gluten free